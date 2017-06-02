Ardbeg to host 'under the sea' celebration

Glenmorangie brand Ardbeg is hosting its Ardbeg Day celebrations in London, offering attendees the chance to experience the spirit of Islay, where its distillery is based.

Taking place tomorrow (3 June), the event aims to mirror the brand's deep connection to the sea, and bring to life the legends of mysterious creatures that inhabit the southern coast of Islay.

Ardbeg Day kicks off in the afternoon at Greenwich Yacht Club and invites attendees to join an Ardebegian Boat Regatta on the River Thames to catch their own 'kelpie', enjoying an experience of decorating their own ship and racing against other Kelpie hunters.

For those not wanting to test their sea legs, Ardbeg games will be open to all with prizes up for grabs, while a pub quiz will test who is the biggest Ardbeg fan. Food, and cocktails will be available, as well as the chance to taste the celebrated Kelpie for the very first time.

Last year, Ardbeg Day was marked with the release of Ardbeg Dark Cove and a series of global events aimed at whisky lovers. The brand also launched a search for the ultimate Ardbeg 'Ardventurer' in September, inviting contestants from around the globe to Islay, for what it described as the world’s most daring whisky challenge.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Comment below to let us know what you think.