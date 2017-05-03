Apple debuts interactive sessions at stores worldwide

Technology brand Apple will host interactive and educational sessions in its 495 stores worldwide this month, focusing on topics ranging from photo and video to music, coding and art and design.

The hands-on sessions, collectively called 'Today at Apple', will be led by highly-trained team members and in select cities world-class artists, photographers and musicians, teaching sessions from basics and how-to lessons to professional-level programmes.

Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, said: "At the heart of every Apple Store is the desire to educate and inspire the communities we serve. 'Today at Apple’ is one of the ways we’re evolving our experience to better serve local customers and entrepreneurs. We’re creating a modern day town square, where everyone is welcome in a space where the best of Apple comes together to connect with one another, discover a new passion, or take their skill to the next level. We think it will be a fun and enlightening experience for everyone who joins."

The free programmes focus on the features of Apple products customers love most, across all skill levels and ages. For example, an iPhone user interested in photography can start with six 'How To' sessions that cover shooting, organising, editing and more. More advanced photographers can join experiential photo walks that leave the store to dive into techniques including light and shadow, portraits and storytelling. Going further, a photo lab features accomplished photographers on topics such as capturing candids, building a brand on social media or simply sharing their perspective.

Apple is also offering special programmes for families and educators, with weekend kids hour sessions featuring coding with robots and 'teacher Tuesday' focusing on learning new ways to incorporate technology into classrooms.

In December, Apple teamed up with creative photography brand VSCO to stage a photography masterclass at its flagship London store in Regent Street. Apple also staged a week-long series of events focusing on art, music and technology to mark the reopening of the store in October.

