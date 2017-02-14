Appear Here appoints former Cushman & Wakefield director

Appear Here, the retail rental marketplace, has hired former Cushman & Wakefield director of retail services to focus on global projects.

Eva Marie Santiago has joined the company as global head of special projects, with a remit to lead Appear Here's projects and partnerships in its core cities of London, Paris and New York.

Santiago's previous experience includes negotiating the first NFL Experience in Times Square and she has represented brands including Secret Cinema and Mahiki in the UK.Prior to her role at Cushman and Wakefield, she was director of retail development at Blackstone where she launched pop-ups for brands including Target, Missoni, Uniqlo and Disney in New York.

She said: "Appear Here is at the forefront of a retail revolution, globally. Despite all the changes in the digital world; people around the world still want an experience. Brands are reinventing how their product comes to life and landlords understand the inherent marketing value by letting them space. I am very excited to join the team expanding this global platform."

Additional appointments to the global special projects team include Josh Yentob, who headed up the concept store, FiveStory, and Becky Jones who previously ran government campaigns including Pop up Britain.

More: Appear Here reveals global expansion plans, pop-up retail trends. Last year Appear Here opened a temporary store in Paris for the city's Fashion Week.

