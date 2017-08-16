Aperol to unveil sundial on London's Southbank

Aperol, the Campari-owned alcohol brand, is setting up a 20-feet wide sundial on London's Southbank.

The brand will be giving away free Aperol Spritz cocktails from 5pm, which it calls "aperitivo hour". It wants to create an "Italian sociability" atmosphere.



Visitors can also learn how to create an the cocktail, which is made with Aperol, prosecco and soda water, and will be able to use the space to relax and soak up the brand's Venetian culture.

The event takes place from 23-28 August. Pop-up Aperol bars will also be appearing across London.

The activation follows Aperol's rooftop events series, which saw the brand try to "spritz up" the Clubhouse at Liverpool One shopping centre.

More: This month, Buffalo Trace launched its pop-up bar tour of four UK cities. In June, GQ opened its pop-up bar, which will welcome guests until September.

