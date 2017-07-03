Aperol to host rooftop events series

Italian aperitif Aperol is hosting a series of rooftop events, with the the aim of 'spritzing up' the nation.

The first Aperol Spritz Social event is taking place in Liverpool on 6 July and aims to encourage revellers to make the most of the after-work moment, taking the Italian Aperitivo experience to the next level.

The events will play host to one-off collaborations and surprise moments, with the Liverpool event featuring a hands-on Aperol Spritz masterclasses and sociable Aperol games, showcasing how you can easily ‘spritz-up’ your evening by starting it with Aperol Spritz.

As well as the Aperol Spritz Socials, Aperol lovers will be able to enjoy a long, orange summer, with pop-up Aperol bars and events, touring cities across the country with over 300 live locations and days, from Glasgow to London and Bristol.

Aperol Spritz unveiled a pop-up in the City of London last summer, the Aperol Spritz Terrazza. The brand also held a series of talks at The Hoxton hotels.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Comment below to let us know what you think.









