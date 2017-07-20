Amstel to open ice-bath pub in London

Beer brand Amstel, part of the Heineken company, will open a Cold Tub Pub in London next week, to celebrate the Prudential Ride London cycling event.

Amstel will be launching the ice-bath pub from 29-30 July, inviting cyclists taking part in the Prudential Ride London event to cool down post-cycle while enjoying an Amstel Bier.

Guests will be submerged to their waists in cold water, as they sip on the brand's product and enjoy a bonding experience with other cyclists. The activation has been inspired by the popularity of ice-baths among athletes, and invites visitors to step into a custom built bath tub full of ice cold water for up to ten minutes.

After experiencing the ice-bath, guests can relax in a normal pub setting, admire the array of cycling memorabilia displayed on the pub’s walls and watch Prudential Ride London on the pub’s TVs with fellow finishers.

