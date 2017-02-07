Amplify appoints Christophe Brumby

Formerly working client side at Orlebar Brown, Brumby is the second key recruit to Amplify's expanding creative team this year.

Brumby's background includes stints as the head of global marketing, communications and content at designer beachwear brand Orlebar Brown and online fashion destination oki-ni.com.

Describing his new remit as creative strategist at Amplify, Brumby said: "The core responsibility is to work across a number of channels including social and PR, and engage influencers, ensuring that each campaign’s strategic message is seen as one."

Amplify founder Jonathan Emmins added: "Christophe is the perfect addition as creative strategist, feeling very Amplify in approach and outlook, but pushing us and our clients in new and exciting directions. He’s got a great mind and an impressive track record - delivering exceptional strategic, creative and cultural work for brands including Orlebar Brown, oki-ni, Penfield and Vans."

Brumby’s first client projects at Amplify will include Sonos, Air BNB and Google. His appointment follows the arrival of Jeavon Smith as the agency's new creative director in January.

