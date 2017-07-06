Amplify announces ownership deal with Seed Marketing

Agency Amplify has bought a parity stake in Seed, a marketing agency that aims to help brands target a student audience. The deal intends to bolster Amplify's youth credentials, whilst offering Seed an enhanced opportunity for growth on a global scale.

The two agencies will continue to operate as two independent businesses, but will be able to work in conjunction with one another when appropriate. The new ownership structure formalises a partnership that has already been underway for two years, and within that time Seed has doubled in size and tripled its turnover.

Under the new ownership deal, Seed will be able to further its global offering by following Amplify's international growth – 60% of Amplify's activations now take place overseas.

Seed has previously worked with ASOS, Budweiser and Nike.

Jonathan Emmins, founder of Amplify, said: "Amplify is always looking to support, develop and invest in best-in-class talent and partners because we believe and know that the next mind-blowing ideas can come from anywhere. After being introduced to Celia it was clear there’s a real meeting of minds between Amplify and Seed. Their audience-driven and collaborative campaigns are genuinely influential and very of-the-moment, offering a true alternative to more traditional and out-dated approaches and routes.

"Although we’ve been informally mentoring Seed for a couple of years already, this is a genuine partnership of equals: Amplify has a lot to give, but it also has a lot it can learn from a smart and talented young business like Seed. I’m looking forward to growing collaboratively and to helping Seed continue to lead creatively, strategically and executionally across the world."





Celia Forshew, CEO and founder of Seed, added: " Jonathan is one of the best in the industry. By sharing his know-how with us, he has helped us to give global scale to Seed’s creativity, strategy and specialist student access ."







: In December,. In April,in the UK.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.