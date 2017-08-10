Ambient Worldwide opens Bristol office

Experiential marketing and staffing agency Ambient Worldwide has opened an office in Bristol as part of plans to attract more talent from the south west of England.

Polly Courtney, account director at Ambient, is leading the new office. She will relocate to Bristol from London for the role.

The office will initially have a team of four full time account handlers and creatives, and approximately 1,200 part time promotional staff.

This is Ambient's second office, in addition to its Hammersmith, London, location. There are also plans to open an office in Manchester next year.

The agency's recent campaigns include a virtual reality experience for Three mobile, a festival pop-up for Clairol, product sampling for Clinique, and Nike's latest shirt sponsorship launch campaign for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Jonathan Schultz, chief executive and founder of Ambient, said: "There is a fantastic range of brands based in the region and the aim of our expansion is to provide a local team to facilitate a close and well integrated working partnership with them.

"Bristol also has a fantastic pool of creative and tech talent essential to delivering industry leading services to our clients."

Last month, Ambient was appointed by the Philippines Department of Tourism to deliver a week-long experiential event in London.

More: Also in July, Clive announced it had opened a new Dublin office, creating three new positions with additional roles planned for later this year.

