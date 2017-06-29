Amazon partners with DrinksFest

New consumer show DrinksFest has announced a partnership with Amazon for its first event, which is set to take place from 28-29 October.

DrinksFest, which will take place at London's Olympia, will showcase wines, beers, ciders, spirits, alongside low and non-alcoholic drinks, to an audience of 'Generation X' and millennials. The event will target guests who are interested in learning more about drinks and engaging in drink-based experiences.

Amazon has come on board for the event and will give consumers the chance to fill a virtual basket with their favourite finds from the show. Visitors will be able to sample drinks at DrinksFest and then purchase through Amazon for delivery within days.

Sebastian O’Keefe, beer, wine and spirits manager at Amazon.co.uk, said: "We’re really excited to be DrinksFest’s exclusive retailer in 2017. As a business we’re always looking at ways to engage with both new and existing customers and DrinksFest offers us the perfect opportunity to bring our beer, wine and spirit offering to life by giving visitors the chance to try before they buy."

James Gabbani, director of DrinksFest, said: "To have a such a strong line-up of brands and such a high-profile retailer on board as we launch our first DrinksFest is absolutely fantastic. Together with our partners, we want to build one of the most dynamic experiential drinks events on the calendar. Visitors will be able to explore and discover the world of drinks through dozens of interactive workshops and stands, all geared up to delivering the best brand experience."

Other brands taking part in the show include Brewdog, Banrock Station, Yellow Tail, Kumala, Echo Falls and Barefoot Wine.

More: Amazon Prime created a 'secret radio' takeover at SXSW festival, inspired by the hit shows available to stream on the online video platform.

In April, it was announcd that London Olympia had been sold to German institutional investors BVK, Deutsche Finance Group and Yoo Capital in a deal reportedly worth £296m.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



