Amanda Vine joins 2Heads from Jack Morton

Amanda Vine has left Jack Morton Worldwide after 12 years to join brand experience agency 2Heads as commercial director.

Vine was previously SVP, group account director at Jack Morton Worldwide.

In her new role at 2Heads, Vine will lead the company’s sales and marketing function globally, as well as being instrumental in supporting the growth of key client accounts.

Olivier Vallee, managing director of 2Heads, said: "Amanda’s experience in defining client business challenges and measurable objectives to create effective brand experiences is second to none. Her track record in winning and growing client business will be a tremendous support to our growth plans. I am really excited to have Amanda join the business to further evolve our strategic services."

Vine is the most recent in a series of high profile appointments at 2Heads following a period of rapid expansion driven by client wins.

Vine said: "2Heads has a very successful and strong track record for creating brand experiences. It’s an exciting time to be joining the company as they continue to grow on a global scale. I’m really looking forward to being a key part of the team."

Last month 2Heads reported turnover growth to £16.5m following new wins.

