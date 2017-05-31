Alpro to deliver ice-cream oasis in London

Dairy alternative brand Alpro is inviting guests to unwind in a natural, plant-based oasis to mark the launch of its new ice cream.

The event, taking place on 14 June at Victoria Embankment Gardens in London, ties in with an outdoor screening of Dreamgirls, the very first screening of The Luna Cinema's 2017 summer series. Alpro is one of The Luna Cinema's partners for the 2017 season.

On the evening, guests can enjoy a twinkling evening under the stars, be treated to their fill of the most 'Instagrammmable' Alpro Ice Cream creations – from tropical bounty-bowls served in raw coconuts, to hazelnut-encrusted plant-pop waffle cones, and sip refreshing plant-based cocktails, as well as indulging in a an experience complete with pools of plant-based sprinkles.

Alpro previously hosted a breakfast rave at the Cereal Killer café in London's Camden Lock. Alpro also activated at this year's London Coffee Festival.

