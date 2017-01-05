Alcatel and CBS Interactive to launch Star Trek experience at CES

Mobile phone brand Alcatel and media company CBS Interactive have teamed up to create a virtual reality (VR) Star Trek experience at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The experience will debut at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, and will give guests a chance to look back at the major ships from the Star Trek franchise.

The experience uses VR to create a fully immersive experience for Star Trek fans, and forms part of Alcatel's partnership with the CBS All Access streaming service where the upcoming original series, Star Trek: Discovery, will be available to watch.

Steve Cistulli, president and general manager for TCL Communication - the company that owns the Alcatel brand - said: "The Star Trek legacy is among the most iconic in American pop culture. Partnering with CBS Interactive to bring these quintessential show experiences to life not only expands our brand presence here in North America, but also honors our commitment to delivering consumers rich, engaging content."

As well as being available at CES itself, the experience will also be available to viewers online as a 360 degree video that can be streamed via CBS' Youtube channel.

Last month, Alcatel was announced as a headline sponsor for British Style Collective presented by The Clothes Show, which will take place from 7-9 July this year. In February last year, Star Trek celebrated its 50th anniversary with an interactive event in Birmingham's NEC.

