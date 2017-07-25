Airbnb and Little Concert to stage experiences in London

Airbnb has teamed up with live music hire company Little Concert to launch a new experience offering, which will be exclusively available via the Airbnb website.

The Airbnb partnership with Little Concert will allow users to book live music-based experiences through the Airbnb website, introducing customers to local gems that they may not have realised existed in London.

Airbnb expects to get to a point where the platform will launch various experiences every week. To celebrate the launch, the brand is kicking off with two events. The first event revolves around an 'urban winery' concept. Guests are invited to London Cru for a wine tasting and live music experience. Ten wines will be on offer to sample and visitors can enjoy music from singer songwriter Tony McHugh.

The second event is set to take place in Camden and invites guests to experience the local music from the area. Camden local and music venue owner Rafael will give guests a tour of Camden, detailing the history of its music venues and giving visitors the chance to discover the canal. Rafael will then put on an intimate concert with a local musician in one of his venues before it opens to the public.

Interested parties can book experiences using the Airbnb website and more experiences will be announced soon.

In May, Airbnb teamed up with Martini to celebrate the joy of racing. In January, Airbnb partnered with Pantone to launch the 'Outside In' house experience, which aimed to beat January blues.

