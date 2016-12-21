Agency Drp hires creative director

Agency Drp has recruited Mark Nicholls to the role of creative director, with a remit covering live events and exhibitions.

Nicholls has worked as creative director for a number of agencies including Action Impact, BrandFuel, George P. Johnson and MCM and has worked on projects for a number of brands including Android, Google, HSBC, IBM, John Lewis, Orange, Rolls-Royce, Twitter and UEFA.

In his new role, Nicholls will be joining the strategic and creative communications division, providing solutions to help bring to life internal engagement campaigns across branding, live events, exhibitions, video, digital, print and marketing.

Nicholls said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining a company that has such an impressive offering of services all under one roof. I’m eager to develop live experiences for our roster of clients, it’s going to be an exciting year ahead."

Drp has grown significantly in 2016 and has a 180-strong team. The agency says it will continue to expand the team into the new year, seeing further development in all areas of the business. In August, the agency recruited a new event producer.

In November, the agency's CEO, Dale Parmenter, was honoured as a Fellow#mce_temp_url# within the EVCOM association at this year's Fellowship Awards.

