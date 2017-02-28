Agency Carrspace undergoes rebrand to Neonormal

The agency currently has offices in Melbourne and Sydney, and works with clients such as Renault, Infiniti, Bentley, Mecca, Bupa Dental, Coopers, Sapporo, City of Melbourne and Puma.

As Carrspace, the agency became known for its work in experiential marketing, but, over the past three years, has expanded into a full-service brand experience agency catering for audiences beyond consumers. The new brand, and new name, reflects the agency's broader offering.

Neonormal aims to provide inside-out brand experiences, including employee engagement events, trade partner product launches, shareholder relations, media launches and internal communications campaigns.

Madeleine Preece, director at Neonormal, said: "Everything a brand does is a brand experience not just what consumers see. We have been working with brands for some time to engage multiple audiences and are now responding to a growing demand from our clients as they start to think beyond consumer-facing activations."

Tyson Carr, design director at Neonormal, said: "We are keen to partner with authentic and ambitious brands that are interested in doing things differently. We love transforming everyday brand encounters into rewarding brand experiences."

The rebrand has been produced and led by Carr, and has been six months in the making. The agency's Melbourne office has also relocated to a new space in Collingwood, Melbourne that better reflects the brand positioning and allows for further growth.

More: Earlier this month, Ireland-based agency Green Light Events announced a rebrand to Cogs & Marvel and expansion into San Francisco. In December last year, Vivid Event Group rebranded to BE Vivid.

