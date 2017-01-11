Aesop to launch first-ever Paris pop-up

Located at 205 rue Saint-Honoré and open from the middle of this month until the end of April, the concept features three rooms, with the aim of 'disconnecing visitors from the outside world' and enabling them to immerse themselves in the world of Aesop and try out a range of facial treatments. The interior decor is style with furniture selected from French designer Pierre Paulin.
The first room showcases walls created from 120 wax panels that diffuse light; visitors will then move along a wooden passageway to the second room, which features chairs and a sofa, before entering the final room, which features vintage chairs and lamps.
The pop-up is offering six different facial treatments by beauty professionals, mirroring a formula that has previously launched at the brand's store in Los Angeles and will host a series of talks and workshops over the coming months.
Last November, Lush, the handmade cosmetics chain, gave customers the opportunity to join a paper screen-printing workshop. Earlier last year, cosmetics brand Molton Brown installed a 'Magic Mirror of Exploration' at its flagship store in London's Regent Street, providing an augmented reality experience for shoppers.
