Aesop to launch first-ever Paris pop-up

Australian cosmetics brand Aesop is opening a pop-up in Paris this month, a cross between a shop and a beauty salon.

Located at 205 rue Saint-Honoré and open from the middle of this month until the end of April, the concept features three rooms, with the aim of 'disconnecing visitors from the outside world' and enabling them to immerse themselves in the world of Aesop and try out a range of facial treatments. The interior decor is style with furniture selected from French designer Pierre Paulin.

The first room showcases walls created from 120 wax panels that diffuse light; visitors will then move along a wooden passageway to the second room, which features chairs and a sofa, before entering the final room, which features vintage chairs and lamps.