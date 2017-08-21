Adidas Originals hosts gig series for launch of EQT range

Adidas Originals has opened the doors to the EQT Creator Studio, a pop-up venue in London, to mark the release of its new range of EQT trainers.

The space opened at the weekend with a performance from Jamie XX and special guests. It will remain open until 25 August.

Over the seven days, Adidas is hosting a programme of headline gigs, talks and workshops, focusing on design and creativity related to fashion, music, art and sneakers.

Sessions include a slam poetry session from Kojey Radical, an interactive discussion on the production studio with GRM Daily and talks from Nick Knight and Peter Saville.

The events have been inspired by the orginal EQT range which first launched in the 1990s and aim to celebrate its renaissance, promising to an interactive and immersive extension of the stripped-back product range.

This summer, Adidas worked with agency CSM Sport & Entertainment to launch a series of closed-road running events through the heart of London.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Comment below to let us know what you think.