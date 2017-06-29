Adidas announces City Runs in London

Sports brand Adidas has worked with agency CSM Sport & Entertainment to launch a series of closed-road running events through the heart of London.

Adidas will kick off the running events on 8 October with a 10K in Shoreditch, east London. The race aims to give runners of all levels and abilities an opportunity to take part in the event, which will journey through one of London's most vibrant neighbourhoods.

The route has been designed to showcase the urban environment of the area, allowing the runners to discover east London and what it has to offer. Highlights of the route include Hoxton Square and Shoreditch Park, the location of the start and finish line.

Runners taking part will receive an Adidas race day tech t-shirt, free race photos, a finisher’s medal and discounts at Shoreditch’s restaurants, hangouts and cultural attractions such as Pizza East, Chicken Shop and Dirty Burger.

Adidas is set to announce further City Runs across the capital in the coming months, with at least five races to take place in 2018. The brand has teamed up with Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital, who will be the official charity partner of the race.

Lee Gibbons, senior director of sports marketing at Adidas, said: "We wanted to create a series of runs which offers runners of all abilities the chance to unlock, explore and celebrate the diversity of London’s best neighbourhoods and communities. Adidas City Runs merges running and local culture to showcase the very best the Capital has to offer."

Jon Ridgeon, executive chairman at CSM Active, part of CSM Sport & Entertainment, said: "We’re extremely excited to be working with Adidas on this new series of running events. We have two incredible races coming to the capital in 2017, with plans to grow the series in the years to come as we look to increase the opportunities for people to take part in major closed road running events."

