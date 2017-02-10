Actimel to stage giant snow globe at King's Cross

The event, taking place on 15 and 16 February, showcases how winter is a 'tough time for us all', with the globe aiming to lift people's spirits. The giant snow globe will be set up in the middle of the station, full of 'winter forces', and will invite those brave enough to climb inside and show winter what they are made of, with the chance to win a Mini convertible.

The activity ties in with a competition running on promotional packs of Actimel, where the brand is inviting people to 'find a winning lid and lift the lid off winter' and is part of the brand's wider #StayStrong campaign

Last April, Actimel handed out 70,000 samples of its yoghurt drink product at underground stations throughout London, part of an activation that included a performance from the Stay Strong Brothers, also tying in with its #StayStrong campaign.

Last month, Danone brand Light & Free announced a year-long partnership with Spotify UK to strengthen connections between the Greek-style yoghurt brand and a music-loving audience.

