ACM and Acoustic Live UK team up for Boxpark music takeover

Music education provider The Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM) has partnered with Acoustic Live UK for a month-long music event to provide a platform for up-and-coming artists. Boxpark, Shoreditch.

The event is being held at Boxpark in Shoreditch, with the first performances having taken place on 8 January, with further performances set to take place every Sunday throughout this month. ACM acts such as Raffer, Cee and the Sirens, Yana Toma, Molly Mckinna were the first to perform at the event.

Spokespersons from the Acoustic Live UK team said: "We’re very pleased to be working with ACM and the next generation of musicians, providing a platform for the month to have these artists showcase and hone their talents."

Ace, head of creative industry development at ACM, said: "We’re so pleased to put on these exclusive events in partnership with Acoustic Live UK. We’re also immensely proud of our student Jayana for coming up with the idea, showing her true entrepreneurial spirit. I’m really looking forward to seeing all the amazing ACM talent taking over the Boxpark throughout January."

The event takes place after the recent opening of ACM London, a new branch of the music college which began welcoming students in September 2016. ACM also has a college in Guildford, Surrey.

Last October, NME and Eskimo Dance teamed up to host a festival in Boxpark Croydon. Also in October, charity Oxfam set up shop at Boxpark Shoreditch for one week for a Halloween activation.