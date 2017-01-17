Acer UK appoints agency Agent42

Agent42 has been appointed to take charge of consumer and trade PR and events, including its product reviews programme and press office, as well as all social media, blogger and vlogger activities. Agent42 won the contract following a competitive pitch involving four agencies.

Agent42 will look after UK PR events for Acer UK, with the first event taking place this February. The events will showcase Acer's lastest products, and the agency will also be working on creating experiential events to bring to life the products for a press audience.

Lauren Tauben, managing director of Agent42, said: "We are delighted to be progressing our relationship with Acer in a new channel. This has been a big year for Agent42, we have been recognised within the industry and won several awards. Hopefully this additional string to our bow will lead to many more opportunities. We enjoy working with Acer UK and our winning pitch is testament to the kind of work we see ourselves doing in 2017."

In December, Haymarket Media Group announced that agency PrettyGreen had been appointed to deliver the launch of Campaign Underground. Earlier this month, agency Kin London recruited Miryam Farrell to the role of head of sales.

