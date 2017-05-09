Acer to launch experiential campaign at Westfield Stratford

Electronics company Acer is staging a week-long experiential activation at Westfield Stratford City to mark the launch of the brand's new 'Spin' and 'Swift' products.

The activation will be split into two parts, 'Spin to Win' and 'Swift Thinking', named after Acer's new Spin and Swift laptops.

Guests will be invited into a Spin Bike Studio, which will host classes throughout the week led by a spin instructor. The 'Spin to Win' part of the activation encourages visitors to get on the bikes and test their fitness, using Acer's new laptops, to see how many calories they can burn in one minute.

The 'Swift Thinkers' section will give guests the opportunity to win prizes as they answer quick-fire general knowledge questions and compete for a space on the leader board.

Experiential agency Agent42 is responsible for devising and delivering the event. Lauren Tauben, the agency's managing director, said: "We want to give everyone, no matter what age or ability, the opportunity to touch and try the new Spin and Swift series from Acer, and for them to experience all the great features and the wide range of apps available on the products. The idea is to cater to all – so we have an engaging general knowledge area for the swift thinkers, and the spin bikes for the shoppers who want to get fit and have some high action fun. Both areas will be a hands-on experience for people to try out the Acer products at the stand. This activity ticks all the boxes for a successful campaign with every touch point; PR, social media, experiential and sales driving techniques."

Acer appointed Agent42 in January this year to handle the brand's experiential activity and PR. Last month, it was announced that Linda Hassell would leave Acer to join Agent42 as senior director.

