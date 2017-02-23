Absolut Vodka launches 'Alternate Cuts' nightlife events

Vodka brand Absolut has teamed up with Resident Advisor to stage a series of events that celebrate the brand's new Absolut Facet bottle design.

The 'Alternate Cuts' series marks the release of Absolut Facet, a new limited edition bottle, and forms part of the brand's #AbsolutNights campaign, which continues to encourage consumers to experience nightlife in a varied and different way.

Absolut has teamed up with local nightlife crews from Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and London, and will invite guests to celebrate 'Alternate Cuts' by experiencing clubbing in a new way. Four well-known DJs will take to the stage on respective nights to play alternative sets of music their fans may not have heard.

Guests will be invited to Wire Club in Leeds to see Marcel Dettmann play a house set he usually performs only once a year; DJ Kink will play at Buyers Club in Liverpool to show off his love of classic jungle; at Manchester's Soup Kitchen, Derrick May will showcase a set of the music that influenced him when he was starting out; and London's Pickle Factory will host Nicolas Lutz as he performs a mixture of Garage, Breaks and Dub.

In addition, Absolut and Resident Advisor have worked with tech creatives Black Box Echo to produce a bespoke lighting installation inspired by the new Absolut Facet bottle. The installation will appear at each event, and will be programmed specifically for each night helping to add another dimension to the experience.

Adam Boita, head of marketing at Pernod Ricard UK, said: ""Resident Advisor plays an indispensable role in supporting the electronic music industry worldwide and with the Alternate Cuts series, we want to inspire people to challenge the exclusivity of nightlife by embracing new connections, celebrating spontaneity and seeing that the best nights happen out of the blue."

The 'Alternate Cuts' series will kick off on 23 March in Leeds, and will culminate at London's Pickle Factory on 13 April.

Last year, Absolut teamed up with Uber to host a private jet experience, which saw lucky winners whisked off to a secret party location. In December, spirits brand Bacardi brought its immersive platform No Commission to London.

