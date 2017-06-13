60 seconds with Tilda's Camilla Sheeley

Event spoke to Camilla Sheeley, head of innovation and communications at Tilda, following the rice brand's first major brand experience last week.

Tilda launched its three-day Urban Tri:Try event last week – its biggest brand experience to date. The event featured a combination of HIIT, yoga and nourishing complementary Tilda recipes provided by experts. Around 200 people attended the workouts in total, which was held at at Lumiere London, near Waterloo.

Why did you host an urban workout experience?

The event was about bringing to life Tilda’s ‘Genuine Goodness’ brand positioning. We wanted to reach out to our consumers to offer them a true brand experience that represents wellbeing, fitness and health. The menu was created using Tilda’s products to showcase the versatility and accessibility of our products, as well as how they are energy-giving and nourishing.

Who were you targeting?

The brand experience was aimed at our convenience-focused consumers who are short on time but do not want to compromise on quality and taste, and this event is a great way to reach that consumer in a space and at a point in their lifestyle that is convenient and useful to them. We wanted to drive trial and bring new people to the brand in a relevant way.

What were the key brand messages?

That Tilda represents genuine goodness. We stand for quality, heritage and strong ethics in terms of how we conduct our business. For example, we work with the United Nations on its World Food Programme.

There are also some misconceptions around carbs and the avoidance of carbs but they are fundamentally important to your diet. Basmati rice has a low to medium GI. Many of our products are gluten-free, dairy-free and suitable for vegetarians and vegans. We wanted to educate people and inspire them with quick, easy and delicious products that can fit around their lifestyles.

How did you amplify the event’s reach?

Experiential is a big commitment for the brand in terms of the number of people at the event. We have to make sure we’re being clever to amplify the event across our website and social media channels to make sure we get that reach, but quality is important for us, too. We’re not about reaching millions and millions of people with the same message at the same time – we want it to be tailored and relevant to our consumers.

How will you measure the success of the event?

Through a number of ways, including click-throughs, number of video views online and monitoring comments on social media. I also talked to people at the event so I could really put myself in the shoes of our consumers.

What experiential activity have you done before?

This event marks a much bigger step into experiential. We have done sampling activity at events including the BBC Good Food Show, Jamie Oliver’s The Big Feastival and Grand Designs. The focus is now about putting consumers at the heart of brand. It is not about us as a business, but about how we can be truly helpful and inspiring for our consumers.

More: Check out 60 seconds with... Bud Light's André Finamore and our recent Behind the Brand feature with San Miguel's Dharmesh Rana.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger

Comment below to let us know what you think.