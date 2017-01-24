2Heads reports turnover growth to £16.5m following new wins

Brand experience agency 2Heads has reported an increase in turnover to £16.5m, following new client wins with Sierra Nevada, A+E Networks and Qualcomm.

2Heads has reported an increase in turnover of 50% in the last two financial years to July 2016, with turnover reaching an all time high of £16.5m. The growth is a result of new business wins and new work with existing clients, which includes Airbus and CBS Studios International.

The agency has also hired Michael Close from Merlin Entertainment as an account director, while senior account manager Hayley Smith has joined from aerospace specialists Tangent Link. Both will manage existing accounts as well as support ongoing growth.

2Heads has recruited 12 people in the last two years, taking total head count to 50 staff.

Project director Mark Thatcher has joined from 2LK where he managed the Intel relationship including activity at Mobile World Congress. Hannah Sentence has started as project manager, having previously led the Unilever account at N2O.

Olivier Vallee, managing director at 2Heads, said: "The agency has been through a period of change and repositioning, including a full rebrand of the business, which has enabled 2Heads to grow at a very rapid pace.

"The strategic approach and focus has made for deeper conversations with our existing clients and prospects, as well as growth in the range of services offered. Many of our clients tell us that we understand their brands and target audiences as well as they do, something that exemplifies the level of strategic insight and creative thinking that we apply to our work."

