2016 in review: Top brand stories of the year

McDonald's and Hasbro, Sonos, Adidas, SSE Scottish Hydro and Andy Murray and Walkers Crisps were the five most-read brand stories featured on Event in 2016.

McDonald's and Hasbro's Monopoly experience

In March, McDonald's launched its Monopoly Prize Choice game in partnership with Hasbro and agency The Marketing Store. The UK-wide game ran for six weeks, offering consumers the chance to win over 55 million prizes. To take part, individuals were required to visit a McDonald's store and purchase a food item, which featured a unique 10-digit code on its packaging. This could then be entered via a dedicated microsite and for the first time ever, winners had the chance to choose their own prizes.

Sonos' listening amnesty at King's Cross





Electronics and audio company Sonos gave Londoners the chance to improve their listening experience by swapping their speakers for a Sonos PLAY:1 wireless speaker. The brand worked with creative agency Amplify to deliver the event, which wanted to demonstrate the theme of 'Your music deserves better.' The listening amnesty, which was part of Sonos' 'You're better than this' advertising campaign, began on 26 October at 8am outside London King's Cross railway station and offered the first 300 arrivals their own Sonos home sound system to take away.

Adidas' X-shaped training space in London





Adidas hosted a series of fitness events within an X-shaped pop-up space known as The X at London's Victoria Park from 18-28 February. Inspired by the brand’s new PureBoost X women's running shoe, the installation featured a range of training experiences for women of all fitness levels, including runs, sunrise yoga sessions and bootcamp-style classes, all delivered by Adidas ambassadors. Attendees also had the chance to enjoy Q&A sessions with fitness experts, supper clubs and smoothie-making masterclasses.

Andy Murray fan experience





SSE Scottish Hydro created an installation located in Glasgow city centre, giving tennis fans the chance to return Wimbledon champion Andy Murray's serve on a specially-created full scale tennis court. The SSE attraction was part of The Merchant City Festival, which launched during the last weekend of July and which ran until 7 August. More than 11,000 visitors stopped by the 'SSE Presents… You’ve Been Served' attraction during the opening weekend.

Walkers' speakeasy-style crisp sandwich cafe





In September, Walkers Crisps launched an immersive experience housed within a pop-up cafe for crisp sandwich lovers. The 'sarnie club' had a secret walkway hidden behind a movable crisp shelf in a newsagents in London Bridge called 'Chris Peters News'. Walkers aimed to highlight its limited edition range of six sandwich flavoured crisps. The experience was delivered by agency Initials.

